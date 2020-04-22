Lavrov Calls for ‘Liberating’ Lands, Yerevan Says ‘No Concessions’

As the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were preparing to hold a virtual meeting with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs on Tuesday, a disagreement was brewing between Moscow and Yerevan, when Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that the negotiating sides were moving toward a phased, or stage-by-stage, approach to settle the Karabakh conflict.
Speaking at a virtual roundtable on Tuesday, Lavrov said that the negotiating sides were actively discussing a conflict settlement that proposed during a meeting in Moscow last year between the foreign minister of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov.
“There are Madrid principles, there are documents prepared by the Russian Federation in 2010-2011, the so-called Kazan document. There are projects that were distributed in April last year in Moscow at the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan with the participation of the Co-Chairs, and they are now being actively discussed,” Lavrov said, implying that the an eventual settlement of the conflict will be done in a phases—or stage-by-stage—approach.
Lavrov went a step further in his remarks on Tuesday by saying that “assuming at the first stage the solution of the most pressing problems, which are the liberation of a number of areas around Nagorno-Karabakh and the unlocking of transport, economic and other communications.”
“I am convinced that when we come to the decision to sign these documents, it will be the most important step in the implementation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which are in question and which, once again, demanded to stop the war and start negotiating,” added Lavrov. “We started to negotiate, we need to agree now. This is what we are achieving as Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.”
Mnatsakanyan said that Lavrov, in his remarks, had made references to myriad documents “including documents which were discussed during the last two years. These approaches came up in 2014 and 2016 and they are unacceptable for the Armenian sides.”
“There have been and will not be concessions. The Armenian sides will never exercise that approach,” added Mnatsakanyan.
“Since 2018, the talks on the Karabakh conflict have been limited to the discussion and assessment of approaches which the sides exercised during specific times. The option of settlement, suggested in 2014, is not on the negotiating table now. We have expressed our position clearly, stating that security is the priority for the Armenian sides,” explained Mnatsakanyan. “We have expressed our stance and our approaches very clearly.”
The Armenian foreign minister also added that the principle of self-determination was a key factor being presented by Armenia during the negotiations.
“Those who think that it is possible to negotiate one thing and present something else to the the public are mistaken. No decision can be made without the people of Artsakh,” emphasized Mnatsakanyan.
Mr. Minaskanyan 10 million diaspora Armenians will back you up. It seems to me cash starving Putin brewing new clashes between Tatar Turks and Armenians, Like the 2016 four day war!.
Lavrov is POS
Mr. Sergey Lavrov when Russia are going to negotiate with Georgia and Ukraine to move toward a phased, or stage-by-stage, approach to settle those conflicts- with Georgian and Ukrainian
1-In 2008 Russia occupied, both Abkhazia and South Ossetia which recognized as integral parts of Georgia and together represent 20% of Georgia’s internationally recognized territory.
2- In 2014 Russia occupied the Crimean peninsula, the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Thank you Mr Menatsaganyan defender of our dignite and OUR territories, not to mention, Kars, Ardahan, Naxitchevan, Chaoumian … Van, Mouch, Sassoon … Baku, Constantinople
Notice what is the amitie Russo Armenienne “Gazprom Armenia . If you do not pay for gas on April 22, the gas supply will be cut off” and if you protest remember that in Gumri you signed (Sarkissyan serj) an agreement for the military base … 44 years renews. Long live fraternal friendship with … lenin and then poutin. Stand the new Bolsheviks Moscow calls us
On the other hand, the railways, Russian property, are finally perfectly renovated … so that the Russian army arrives faster … if our new Bolsheviks calls them as in 1920 to offer the country to the so-called Soviet imperial proletarian Russia.
Armenians should only trust themselves, they should “Measure a thousand times and cut once”.
Azari’s The Tatars… Wants Back Some of Artsak’s
A Well-Known Armenian Land, the Artsakh!
Never and never belonged to them…
Their snipers try to kill now and then
Armenian young soldiers…
Trying to take over that hearty piece…again…
Azeri’s will never get satisfied …
They have a huge land, Oil, Sea…
What they want else …?
From small land called Artsakh…
They know very well Armenians lived there
Before Christ… there are many carved stones…
Speaking the owners’ history …
They know very well
They never belonged to that land
Arrived and destroyed …
By their scimitars and beast-full hands…
Typical Tatars … with no civilized history…
Genocide the original people…
Then you can occupy easily…any land…!!!
How can one fight them,
if they are worse than beasts…!!!
So easy to do …
They know Stalin the criminal gave them …
As if it was a piece of cake…
And another land Nakhichevan …
Which is so far from so-called Azerbaijan …
No connection in between…
I wish I know how many kilometers far …???
Still, they continue their
Godless demands…
No one can stop them …
Even so-called God…!
Unbelievable. Mother Russia yet again screwing Armenia for Muslim Azeri military contracts, oil production negotiations and to tighten the chain around Armenia’s neck in general. …LETS BE CLEAR: Ceding those lands would be the end of ARMENIA & would be disaster for Russia as well… What needs to be said is ” Those ancient Armenian territories have already been liberated.. The winner of wars doesn’t need to concede anything. The losing side does must comes to terms. Going back to borders created by the old USSR is the very reason we are here today.” And that’s about that.
START A CLANDESTINE NUCLEAR PROGRAM – THINK TANK A PLAN TO LIBERATE WESTERN ARMENIA (YES) – START INDOCTRINATING DIASPORA MILITARY UNITS. AND MOST IMPORTANT, UNITE AS ONE ARMENIA ARTSAKH & DIASPORA…Its the only answer…