Asbarez Exclusive: Schiff Discusses Genocide, U.S. Aid to Armenia, Artsakh

Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian on April 22 spoke to Rep, Adam Schiff (D-CA-28) via Skype.The Congressman told Khachatourian that he will be taking part in community commemorations of the Armenian Genocide virtually, adding that Congress must continue legislative efforts to expand Genocide education and address “justice, restitution and reparations” for the Armenian Genocide.

He praised the recent presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh, and advocated for continued U.S. assistance for Artsakh de-mining efforts.

Schiff presented an update on the latest developments in Congress regarding the COVID-19 crisis, and also called for the reprogramming of U.S. assistance for Armenia’s COVID-19 efforts.