City of Glendale Moves Armenian Genocide Commemoration Online

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the City of Glendale has decided to move its commemoration of the Armenian, annually held at the Alex Theatre, online, and will present a video compilation of past Armenian Genocide commemoration events on 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.
The city announced on Wednesday that program will also include messages from
Glendale Mayor Vrej Agajanian; Glendale City Councilmembers Daniel Brotman, Paula Devine, Ardashes “Andy” Kassakhian and Ara Najarian; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada-Flintridge); Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale); and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger (5th District).
Tonight’s program may be seen on GTV 6 (Spectrum), Ch. 99 (AT&T), streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
The city has also planned to broadcast the documentary“What Will Become of Us,” at 7 p.m April 24 on GTV 6 (Spectrum), Ch. 99 (AT&T).
