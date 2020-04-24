President Sarkissian Proposes A More Historically Inclusive Dzidzernagapert

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian is proposing the construction of a vast park on the grounds of the Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in an effort to make it more historically inclusive.
In addition to suggesting the planting of 1.5 million trees to represent the Martyrs of the Genocide, he also proposed that the park be sectioned to represent the provinces of Western Armenia, the Diaspora and present-day Armenia
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.