ANCA-PN and Natural History Museum Launch Virtual Dinosaur Tours in Armenian

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America-Professional Network (ANCA-PN) teamed up with the Natural History Museum, to provide a Virtual Tour of Dinosaurs available in both Eastern and Western Armenian. Although, the doors of the museum are closed due to COVID-19, the museum is inviting dinosaur enthusiasts and future paleontologists to step inside the award-winning Dinosaur Hall to explore the history of these prehistoric reptiles in their native language.

In an email sent by NHM to its subscribers, the museum said that the initiative celebrates LA’s vibrant and diverse community. The virtual tour was launched earlier this week as Los Angeles wraps up Armenian History Month. Armenian students and adults can discover the Age of Dinosaurs and learn how museum scientists study the ancient past through a variety of fossils and even get an up-close look at a one-of-a-kind T-Rex growth series.

“On behalf of the ANCA-PN board, I’d like to thank the Natural History Museum of LA County for engaging the Armenian community and working diligently to complete this project” said Chairperson, Shaunt Kevork. “The translation of this audio tour serves as another example of our community’s strong presence in Los Angeles, and we look forward to further developing our relationship with the Natural History Museum and other the city’s other notable institutions” he continued.

The project was made possible in partnership with the ANCA-PN, Asbarez Daily Newspaper, and the Los Angeles Natural History Museum. Emmy award-winning anchor Araksya Karapetyan who anchors the morning newscasts on FOX 11’s Good Day LA in Los Angeles is heard narrating the virtual tour in Eastern Armenian. The Western Armenian video is narrated by recording artist and songwriter whose indie-pop band Capital Cities has toured five continents, Sebu Simonian. The virtual tours are already available on the NHM Website along with fossil activities that complement the tour – suitable for families, school-age children, and learners of all ages.

The ANCA-PN is an association that connects thousands of Armenian American professionals and develops the next generation of leaders through social, educational, and community engagement programs and events. ANCA-PN is an initiative of the ANCA Western Region, the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.