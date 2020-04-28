A Note from Asbarez Editors

It has been six weeks since the management of Asbarez decided to suspend its day-to-day operations at its offices and instructed its staff to work remotely in order to ensure the safety of our dedicated employees in the face of the escalating Conronavirus crisis. These unprecedented conditions also forced us to make the difficult decision to suspend the print publication of the newspaper temporarily.

During this time, Asbarez has published every day—unabated—on its online platforms, reaching its readers through the Asbarez Post newsletter, which is delivered to your inboxes in both Armenian and English. From the onset of the mandated “shelter in place” guidelines, Asbarez has consistently provided up-to-the-minute information, in Armenian, about federal, state, county and local government instructions so our readers can stay updated about developments.

We have also presented up-to-the-minute news on the impact of COVID-19 in Armenia, the presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh, as well as efforts by the COVID-19 Community Task Force, which was set up to assist our community members during the crisis. As most have been confined at home due to state, county and city guidelines, our dedicated staff has worked around the clock to ensure that important events are brought to you by live-streaming the Western Prelate’s Easter Mass on our social media platforms and providing expansive coverage of April 24 events in our community, Armenia and elsewhere around the world. At the same time, our contributors have continued to submit their articles and commentary, providing perspective on the pressing matters facing our community and nation.

We have also been humbled by the support we have seen from our readers, who continued their subscriptions to Asbarez, with many going a step further and making contributions so we can continue to provide the coverage expected from us. The kind notes, messages and phone calls from our readers and supporters have inspired us and given us the strength to advance our mission.

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected each and every one us. From the looks of things, it will have a lasting impact on our lives for the foreseeable future. Because of the current situation, we were unable to publish our annual April 24 commemorative issue and some of our advertising contacts have been suspended until further notice. It is evident that the stay at home guidelines will be prolonged by several more weeks and perhaps longer. This presents an acute challenge for Asbarez—a challenge to the survival of this 112-year-old institution.

Today, we would like to tell our readers, advertisers and supporters that we are committed to continuing our mission of keeping you informed and up-to-date. At the same time, we are turning to you for your support and kind contributions to be able to weather this difficult time and continue to strengthen and advance this 112-year-old institution. Kindly, click here to make a one-time or monthly contribution to Asbarez.

We wish you continued good health and hope that you are stay safe.

Arman Baghdoyan and Ara Khachatourian