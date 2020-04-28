Death Notice: Vartkes Shekherdimian

VARTKES SHEKHERDIMIAN

Born in 1949, Baghdad, Iraq

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Vartkes Shekherdimian, who passed away on Monday. April 27, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Leoni Shekherdimian

Son , Dr. Shant and Odet Shekherdimian and children, Sareen, Aram and Ani

Daughter, Talar and Serj Guedikian and children, Monte and Vatche

Brother, Khatchig and Anahid Shekherdimian and daughters, Ani and Mary and their families

And the entire Shekherdimian, Magarian, Tcholakian, Gharibian, Yogurtian, Krikorian, Ter-Martirosyan, Dergazarian families as well as the entire Homenetmen community.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen Crescenta Valley Shant Chapter.