Death Notice: Vartkes Shekherdimian

VARTKES SHEKHERDIMIAN
Born in 1949, Baghdad, Iraq
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Vartkes Shekherdimian, who passed away on Monday. April 27, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Leoni Shekherdimian
Son , Dr. Shant and Odet Shekherdimian and children, Sareen, Aram and Ani
Daughter, Talar and Serj Guedikian and children, Monte and Vatche
Brother, Khatchig and Anahid Shekherdimian and daughters, Ani and Mary and their families
And the entire Shekherdimian, Magarian, Tcholakian, Gharibian, Yogurtian, Krikorian, Ter-Martirosyan, Dergazarian families as well as the entire Homenetmen community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen Crescenta Valley Shant Chapter.
