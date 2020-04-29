Death Notice: Sossi (Emmian) Hovsepian

SOSSI (EMMIAN) HOVSEPIAN

Born on October 3, 1953, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, relative and friend, Sossi Hovsepian, who passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Sossi was full of life and love and devoted her time and energy to both her family and community.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Haig Hovsepian (2004)

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Tsolair and Pavel Ekmekchyan, and children Mariana, Areni and Arame

Daughter, Lar and Bjorn Norgaard, and children Anaïs and Vaughn

In-laws, Minas and Margo Ekmekchyan and family

In-laws, Anders and Geraldine Norgaard and family

Brother, Vahe and Tanya Emmian and family (Montreal, Canada)

Brother, Garo and Helene Emmian and family (Montreal, Canada)

Sister-in-law, Sosse and Greg Thomas and family (Kansas)

Sister-in-law, Shoghig and Khajag Dikijian and family

Brother-in-law, Viken and Nora Hovsepian and family

And the entire Hovsepian, Emmian, Dikijian, Ekmekchyan, Norgaard, Kalebdjian, Thomas, Berberian, Garibian, and Alahydoian families, friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School. Checks payable to: Holy Martyrs. Send to: 5300 White Oak Avenue, Encino, CA 91316 (Sossi Hovsepian Memorial Fund).