ANCA Chairman Raises Dangers of Reckless Madrid Principles

Reaffirms ANCA’s Commitment to a Self-Determination-Driven Resolution of Artsakh-Azerbaijan Status and Security Differences

WASHINGTON—In the wake of this week’s renewed Azerbaijani mortar attacks on the Martuni region of Artsakh, Armenian National Committee of America Chairman Raffi Hamparian reaffirmed the Armenian American community’s longstanding and principled opposition to the Madrid Principles – underscoring the organization’s commitment to opposing any U.S. support for recklessly asymmetrical proposals that front-load strategic risks on democratic Artsakh and lavish generous territorial rewards on oil-rich Azerbaijan.

“The ANCA stands foursquare against the Madrid Principles, a dangerous set of proposals that demand upfront and irrevocable strategic concessions of territory and security from Artsakh, in return for vague and easily reversible paper promises from the war-mongering Aliyev regime,” said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian, who recently took part in a February, 2020 pro-Artsakh conference in Stepanakert along with Armenian National Committees from around the world. “The United States and the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries should drop the Madrid Principles and stop pressuring Artsakh to surrender sovereign territory for paper promises. It would be more productive and practical to pursue a durable, democracy-based resolution to the outstanding status and security issues between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.”

The ANCA has posted two action alerts on Artsakh: The first empowers activists to voice their opposition to the reckless Madrid Principles, while the second alerts Congress to Azerbajian’s ongoing aggression, risking a regional war during a global pandemic.