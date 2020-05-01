Serj Tankian and Jimmy Urine Releasing ‘Fuktronic’ On May 8

Rock Stars Create Original Soundtrack For A British Gangster Film You’ll Wish Existed

Frontmen Serj Tankian from System Of A Down and Jimmy Urine of Mindless Self Indulgence are releasing a collaborative musical project called Fuktronic across all major streaming and download services on May 8. The 12 song album embeds listeners into the seedy criminal underworld of England’s own Manchester, where you meet George (AKA Prisoner No. W08304), a petty gangster and absolute F@#k up. From track to track, Serj and Jimmy lay down the electronic soundtrack to George’s progressively bumbling efforts to climb up the ranks of British organized crime.

The two friends cooked up the idea for Fuktronic years ago while having a conversation about their love of British gangster films, as each of them expounded upon just how over the top the genre can be. As they were trading off their favorite curse filled lines from iconic films Layer Cake, Gangster No. 1, Sexy Beast and others, they had their eureka moment. They would create their own cast of characters (voice acted by themselves and friends), give them a loose storyline, and hit the studio to create a hard charging electronic soundtrack for their quasi-film creation.

When recording sessions for Fuktronic were completed (back in 2012), their final creation yearned at them both to put faces to the voices…So began the long journey to accomplish this. Other albums, tours and other creative endeavors came into the picture for both artists, sidelining the process at different intervals over the years. Eventually, a collaborative partner in ShadowMachine Studios (BoJack Horseman, TripTank, Robot Chicken) came into the fold, helping to bring color and motion to the sleazy underworld of Fuktronic’s bombastic soundtrack and despicable but lovable characters.

What resulted from this conjoined effort is essentially a trailer for a film that doesn’t exist, but you’ll wish it did.

Fuktronic is meant to be vile but cheeky, appalling yet humorous, an ode to the dangerously harmless limey underworld of cinema it pays homage to.