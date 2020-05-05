100,000 Surgical Masks Donated To Los Angeles On Behalf Of Armenia

As a contribution to the fight against the pandemic, 100,000 surgical masks were donated to the City of Los Angeles on behalf of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenia’s Consulate General in Los Angeles reported.

This donation was an initiative by well-known community benefactor Jack Youredjian of Western Drugs, who along with his wife, Zarig, has implemented successful projects in Gyumri helping the earthquake-stricken families with housing as well as empowering many students through academic programs, career planning and vocational training.

Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian coordinated the delivery of the masks with Los Angeles Deputy Mayor for International Affairs Ambassador Nina Hachigian, The masks were given to medical institutions and vulnerable groups in LA.

“This initiative highlighted the evolving strong partnership between the second largest city in the U.S. and Armenia,” said a statement from the Consulate.

“The fight against COVID-19 has made the world smaller, and people across the planet are joining together to confront this deadly pandemic,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Armenia and Los Angeles share an unbreakable bond — and this generous gift will help protect vulnerable Angelenos and medical workers who are showing incredible courage and extraordinary determination to save lives.”