Glendale Homenetmen Ararat Chapter Donates Lunches to Frontline Medical Workers

GLENDALE—The Glendale Homenetmen Ararat Chapter provided lunch for local healthcare workers on frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Ararat Chapter delivered food for doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals in the ICU departments at Glendale Memorial, Glendale Adventist and Verdugo Hills hospitals.

The chapter also donated $5,000 to Covid-19 Armenian Community Task Force, which has been leading efforts in supplying basic necessities to those in need in our community. Additionally, they have offered the city of Glendale full use of their facilities during and for this coronavirus epidemic.

“Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter believes we can always find ways to take action or help others in times of need.

We recognize the financial, emotional and psychological impacts of Covid-19 pandemic and are ready to do whatever we can to assist the City of Glendale, Armenian Community Task Force, local hospitals, first responders and other community organizations who are in the frontlines to keep us all safe and healthy” stated Chairman Serge Grakasian.

The Covid-19 Armenian Community Task Force was launched by the ARF – Western US Central Committee, along with representatives from the Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian National Committee of America – Western US, Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Armenian Youth Federation of Western US, Armenian Youth Federation Juniors, ARF Shant Student Association, Homenetmen (Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts of Western US, Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural & Educational Society, the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Board of Regents of the Prelacy Armenian Schools. These community organizations have a long and proud history of always serving our nation and community when crisis strikes and will continue to do all they can meeting our communities needs.