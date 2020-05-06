Glendale Center Goes Blue in Appreciation of Healthcare Workers

The Armenian Cultural Foundation Glendale Krikor and Mariam Karamanoukian Glendale Youth Center was lit up in blue last week to express appreciation of healthcare workers, as part of the nationwide “Light It Blue” campaign taking place across the country on March 30.

This was part of efforts spearheaded by the Armenian Community COVID-19 Task Force, of which the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s Glendale Aharonian chapter is a part and has played an active role in assisting community members during the coronavirus crisis.

The task force has also provided hot meals for healthcare workers in the city. On April 23, 2020, volunteers dropped off lunch at Glendale Memorial Hospital and on May 1, 2020, at Glendale Adventist Medical Center.

nce social distancing guidelines to combat COVID-19 were put in place in March, the Glendale Youth Center has served as a relief center for the Glendale community. Working in conjunction with the City of Glendale, volunteers at the Glendale Youth Center have been working around the clock to assist residents of the city.

From the outset of the pandemic the organizations within the Youth Center formed a task force to meet the increased needs of the community. The task force is comprised of the ARF Glendale “Aharonian” Chapter, ACF Glendale Chapter, AYF Glendale “Roupen” Chapter, ANCA – Glendale, ARS Glendale “Sepan” Chapter, Homentmen Glendale “Ararat” Chapter, and St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church.

A hotline is available for Glendale residents to call and request assistance. Volunteers are making nearly 50 deliveries per day to callers affected by COVID-19 requesting food and supplies. Care packages include one-week portions of food depending on the number of household members and are delivered to callers’ doors, usually within 24 hours. The packages also include masks sown by volunteers and hand sanitizer bottled at the Youth Center. To date, volunteers have delivered care packages to over 550 families.

Glendale residents have also benefited from legal advice by volunteer attorneys regarding tenants’ rights, evictions, and other issues arising due to the pandemic. Attorneys have also been helping callers complete unemployment insurance and other government aid applications.

Additionally, volunteers have been translating informational material on COVID-19 to Armenian in order to reach Armenian-speaking residents of Glendale. Informational packets have been disseminated in the community, as well as on social media.

Glendale residents in need are urged to call the Glendale Youth Center hotline at (818) 243-3444.