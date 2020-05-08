Death Notice: Ohannes (Onnig) Seuylemezian

OHANNES (ONNIG) SEUYLEMEZIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Ohannes (Onnig) Seuylemezian, who passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Ani Seuylemezian

Son, Varouj and Kathy Seuylemezian

Son, Berdj and Deborah Seuylemezian

Grandchildren, Ani, Erica, Kristine and Michael