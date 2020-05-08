Death Notice: Ohannes (Onnig) Seuylemezian

OHANNES (ONNIG) SEUYLEMEZIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Ohannes (Onnig) Seuylemezian, who passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Ani Seuylemezian
Son, Varouj and Kathy Seuylemezian
Son, Berdj and Deborah Seuylemezian
Grandchildren, Ani, Erica, Kristine and Michael
