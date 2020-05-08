Shushi Liberation 28th Anniversary

On May 9, 1992, the heroic forces of Artsakh liberated the Shushi.

To mark this momentous anniversary, Yerkir Media aired a special broadcast beginning on Friday evening local time dedicated to the historic victory and featuring segments that detail the history of Armenia’s ancient capital and bring to life some of the heroes who were instrumental in the liberation movement.

The battle to liberate Shushi was not only a turning point in the Karabakh Liberation Movement but has been also considered as one of the most unique military operations of modern times. During this battle the Nagorno-Karabakh Self Defense Forces flawlessly enacted a plan that ousted Azerbaijanis from the city, from where they were incessantly and savagely bombing civilian targets in the capital of Stepanakert.

The liberation of Shushi also paved the way for the liberation of the strategically important region of Lachin, now known as Berdzor, creating the critically vital corridor between Artsakh and Armenia. It also hastened Artsakh’s victory in the war, which would last another two years until a cease-fire agreement was signed between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan and mediated by Russia and Armenia.

The decisive victory 28 years ago has fueled the drive and commitment of the Armenian Nation to continue to strengthen Artsakh and has emboldened the young men who are standing tall at the front-lines and protecting our borders, fully aware that they are risking their lives for the survival of our homeland.