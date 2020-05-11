Death Notice: Garo (Estez) Kazanjian

GARO (ESTEZ) KAZANJIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Garo Kazanjian, who passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Maro Kazanjian
Daughter, Sarin and Adam Mikaelian
Son, Mirak Kazanjian
Brother, Yervant and Shake Kazanjian and family
Sister-in-law, Marie Kazanjian and family
Sister-in-law, Araxi Kazanjian and family
Brother-in-law, Hratch and Hourig Tatlian and family
In-laws, Steve and Nanette Mikaelian and family
And the entire Kazanjian, Kossakian, Aposhian, Darakjian and Kalousdian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.AMAA.org, please choose memorial-donations – and designate the gift to the Armenian Evangelical Schools (Lebanon) – Note “AEC Fund in Memory of Garo Kazanjian” & feel free to include a message). Checks should be payable to AMAA, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652․- AEC in memory of Garo Kazanjian.
