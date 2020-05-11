Death Notice: Garo (Estez) Kazanjian

GARO (ESTEZ) KAZANJIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Garo Kazanjian, who passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Maro Kazanjian

Daughter, Sarin and Adam Mikaelian

Son, Mirak Kazanjian

Brother, Yervant and Shake Kazanjian and family

Sister-in-law, Marie Kazanjian and family

Sister-in-law, Araxi Kazanjian and family

Brother-in-law, Hratch and Hourig Tatlian and family

In-laws, Steve and Nanette Mikaelian and family

And the entire Kazanjian, Kossakian, Aposhian, Darakjian and Kalousdian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.AMAA.org, please choose memorial-donations – and designate the gift to the Armenian Evangelical Schools (Lebanon) – Note “AEC Fund in Memory of Garo Kazanjian” & feel free to include a message). Checks should be payable to AMAA, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652․- AEC in memory of Garo Kazanjian.