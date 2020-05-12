AYF Camp Big Pines Expands Properties In Wrightwood

GLENDALE—Over the years, AYF Camp has seen a large increase in demand for its facilities, especially for its Summer Camp program, which typically spans over eight weeks, from June to August. As such, the AYF Camp Management Board made it a priority to address the rapidly growing demand. Recently, those plans have paid off as AYF Camp secured the purchase of Twin Valleys Camp – a roughly 17-acre property less than a mile away from Camp Big Pines in Wrightwood, California.

“During the past few years, AYF Camp remained steadfast in its pursuit of expansion, and those efforts have truly paid off,” said Hrag Gaboudian, Chairman of the Management Board. “Acquiring Twin Valleys Camp is a big step forward, but we have a lot of work ahead of us in order to get this new campground up and running.”

Spanning nearly 17 acres, Twin Valleys Camp features various structures, including a cafeteria, bathrooms, a handful of cabins, a firepit and a creek that runs through the property. However, the camp hasn’t been used in over a decade, and it requires substantial improvements before it can be used.

The Management Board has started to formulate a Master Development Plan, in conjunction with the Forest Service, to begin renovation as soon as possible.

Expansion plans don’t stop there. In addition to Twin Valleys Camp, the Management Board is in discussions to secure long-term leasing rights to the Ranger Station, which sits on 0.75 acres directly across from Camp Big Pines.

“We are really excited with the potential to partner with the Forest Service on this lease,” Gaboudian said. “Our relationship with them has been great, and this is a sign of that. The Ranger Station land can be very useful, especially during the 8-weeks of Summer Camp.”

With various plans for expansion underway, AYF Camp will turn to the community to raise essential funds that will be dedicated to the new initiatives. For more information on the Twin Valleys Camp acquisition, and how you can participate in these efforts, visit ayfcamp.org or email info@ayfcamp.org.

Established in 1977, AYF Camp Big Pines has become the premier Summer Camp for young Armenians throughout the Western Region. Servicing over 1,000 kids each summer, AYF Camp runs over 8-weeks during the summer and rents out its facilities to various groups and community organizations during the year. AYF Camp Big Pines is a 501(c)(3) organization.