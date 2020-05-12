Aram Adjemian Appointed Glendale City Clerk

GLENDALE—At a special meeting late last month, the Glendale City Council appointed Aram Adjemian, Records Administration Analyst, to the City Clerk position. Adjemian will fill the vacancy in the position created on March 31, when Ardy Kassakhian was sworn in as a member of the Glendale City Council. Adjemian will serve for the remainder of Kassakhian’s unexpired term and until new elections are held in 2022.

Adjemian has been an employee of the City of Glendale for more than 19 years and has worked in the City Clerks’ Department for more than six years. During his tenure, he has overseen the City Clerks’ office, the budget, public records and records management, council meetings, and agendas, and has assisted with various election operations. Prior to his position in the City Clerks’ office, Adjemian served in three other city departments including Human resources, Public Works, and Information Services. His education includes a B.A. in Political Science and certification as a Municipal Clerk.

The City Clerk is the Custodian of Records for the City of Glendale. The City Clerk’s primary responsibility is to accurately record the actions and proceedings of City Council and Housing Authority meetings, administer the City’s Records Management Program, maintain the Municipal Code, administer regulations relating to the Fair Political Practices Commission, and research and provide information to the public and City personnel. A current directory of City Boards & Commissions, their vacancies, and the regular meeting dates, is also maintained by the City Clerk’s office.

The office is responsible for the coordination and preparation of City Council and Housing Authority agendas. The City Clerk’s office provides ongoing administrative support to the City Council and City staff.