Funeral Notice: Justine (Garakian) Pomakian

JUSTINE (GARAKIAN) POMAKIAN
Born on December 17, 1974, Los Angeles
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, relative and friend, Justine Pomakian, who passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Justine was truly a one of a kind soul who touched many with her kindness, grace, compassion, and generosity.
The funeral will take place on Monday, May 18, 2020, at noon at Forest Lawn Mortuary, Hollywood Hills. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral will be a gravesite-only service and limited to 10 immediate family members.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Mampre Pomakian, and daughters, Ariana and Natalie Pomakian
Parents, Gregory and Alice Garakian
Sister, Jennifer Garakian-Florio and Andrea Florio and family
Mother-in-law, Anahid Pomakian
Brother-in-law, Hagop and Sossi Pomakian and family
Sister-in-law, Caroline and Carlo Oughourlian and family
Aunt and uncle, Adriene and John Iagjian and family
Aunt and uncle, Anahid and Agop Arakelian and family
Aunt and uncle, Edward and Nvard Kolangian and family
Aunt, Lusine Aslanian-Kolangian and family
Aunt and uncle, Michael and Barbara Garakian and family
Aunt, Gail Anthony and family
Aunt, Madeleine Koubikian and family
And the entire Pomakian, Garakian, Arakelian, Iagjian, Kolangian, Oughourlian, Anthony families, friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School. Checks payable to: Rose & Alex Pilibos. Mailed to: Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School (Justine Pomakian Memorial Fund) 1615 N Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Donations may also be submitted via the following link: https://www.pilibos.org/apps/pages/in_loving_memory
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.