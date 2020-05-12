Funeral Notice: Justine (Garakian) Pomakian

JUSTINE (GARAKIAN) POMAKIAN

Born on December 17, 1974, Los Angeles

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, relative and friend, Justine Pomakian, who passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Justine was truly a one of a kind soul who touched many with her kindness, grace, compassion, and generosity.

The funeral will take place on Monday, May 18, 2020, at noon at Forest Lawn Mortuary, Hollywood Hills. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral will be a gravesite-only service and limited to 10 immediate family members.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Mampre Pomakian, and daughters, Ariana and Natalie Pomakian

Parents, Gregory and Alice Garakian

Sister, Jennifer Garakian-Florio and Andrea Florio and family

Mother-in-law, Anahid Pomakian

Brother-in-law, Hagop and Sossi Pomakian and family

Sister-in-law, Caroline and Carlo Oughourlian and family

Aunt and uncle, Adriene and John Iagjian and family

Aunt and uncle, Anahid and Agop Arakelian and family

Aunt and uncle, Edward and Nvard Kolangian and family

Aunt, Lusine Aslanian-Kolangian and family

Aunt and uncle, Michael and Barbara Garakian and family

Aunt, Gail Anthony and family

Aunt, Madeleine Koubikian and family

And the entire Pomakian, Garakian, Arakelian, Iagjian, Kolangian, Oughourlian, Anthony families, friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School. Checks payable to: Rose & Alex Pilibos. Mailed to: Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School (Justine Pomakian Memorial Fund) 1615 N Alexandria Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Donations may also be submitted via the following link: https://www.pilibos.org/apps/pages/in_loving_memory