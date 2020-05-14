This Year’s Arpa International Film Festival Moves Online

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of Arpa International Film Festival, the signature event of the Arpa Foundation for Film, Music and Art (AFFMA), which was slated for October 24 – 26, 2020. In consideration of the continuing challenges and uncertainty stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, and per the extended federal and state guidelines, the organizers have decided to stream the festival online, instead of theatrical screenings due to the social distancing measures in place.

The organization issued an announcement, which is presented below.

While it was our hope to screen the films theatrically, streaming the films online will reach a greater viewership. We are working very hard to make this transitional process as smooth for our film audiences as possible.

The gifted independent storytellers rely on the festival’s platform for exposure. We are already receiving wonderful submissions of shorts, features, documentaries, animation and music videos to our festival. We are committed to showcasing all the selected films during our online festival.

It is important to stress that our focus is to support independent cinema which has inspired and sustained our festival globally. Since its inception, our festival’s future has always depended on the selfless acts of our community that continue to be our beacons of light, pushing forward diversity, innovation, creativity and vision to preserve our Festival.

Our warmest gratitude once again to you all. We truly appreciate your love and support in standing with us during this difficult time. Stories are more important now than ever. We will transition and overcome the challenges together, celebrating the diverse array of films by unique voices that we are extremely excited about screening.

We will keep informing our filmmakers and supporters of new developments through our website, Film Freeway, Facebook and Instagram.

Please Support Our Festival Amidst The Crisis

Arpa International Film Festival supporters have always stood behind our festival in helping independent filmmakers find their true purpose in the cinematic arena. Because of you we have discovered and connected to filmmakers across the globe assisting them in their creative process.

We are fully aware that there are critically important issues that need support around the world however we are also reminded that the voices of our independent filmmakers still be heard and for that reason we are keeping our doors open and supporting these struggling artists thru online streaming this year.

Things seem inevitable and beyond our control at this time, however only if you are in a position to continue your support and champion creative independent cinema, we would be deeply grateful for your donation from the heart.

Donations may be made online, or via mail by sending checks to AFFMA – Arpa Foundation for Film, Music & Art, 2919 Maxwell St, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

Arpa Foundation for Film, Music & Art (AFFMA) is a charitable, non-profit, tax-deductible organization registered as a 501(c)(3), thereby making all sponsorships 100% tax deductible.