Comedian Kev Orkian to Headline SOAR Virtual Benefit

Keeping up with the times, the Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) has announced its next virtual fundraiser showcasing comedian Kev Orkian live from the United Kingdom on Sunday, May 31.

An internationally acclaimed, award-winning performer, Kev Orkian has honed his art to perfection from his days as a classical concert pianist to performing stand-up comedy and supporting some of the biggest names in British comedy. Blending his offbeat humor with sensational performances on the piano, Kev has been dubbed one of the world’s finest comedy pianists entertaining royals and worldwide audiences. For more information on Kev, visit kevlive.com.

Since coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns swept the world in March, SOAR has remained responsive to the emergent needs of the Armenian orphanages it supports. In April, SOAR sent emergency funding to orphanages in Lebanon and Armenia experiencing reduced resources to ensure continuity of care for their children.

Proceeds from the upcoming Virtual Comedy Show will be directed to fund food distribution to needy families in Armenia impacted by COVID-19. Since the lockdown in Armenia, social orphans receiving care and services from Our Lady of Armenia (OLA) facilities in Gyumri and Tashir were ordered by the government to return to their food-insecure families who live in extreme poverty.

No longer receiving institutional care, OLA has instead delivered food on a weekly basis to fifty-five families comprising 275 adults and children. While previously OLA was responsible for feeding only the children, they are now providing enough food for all members of the families.

“Laughter is food for the soul,” says SOAR Executive Board Chairman George S. Yacoubian Jr. “We know this has been a challenging time for all Armenian families, and we hope our upcoming comedy show with Kev will bring laughter into your homes, while helping to support the most vulnerable. The needs of Armenian orphans haven’t stopped and neither has SOAR.”

To purchase your household ticket to this performance created exclusively for SOAR, visit soar-us.org or email info@soar-us.org for more information.