Funeral Notice: Haig Bostanian

HAIG BOSTANIAN

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, Unger, Kerhayr, Baron, Ammo, relative and friend, Haig Bostanian, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Haig Bostanian was a larger than life personality who not only leaves a family legacy but also a one of kind legacy of leadership, altruism, honesty, and an encyclopedic mind who touched many with his unflinching sacrifice, kindness, compassion, wit, grace, and generosity.

A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Leon Armenian Apostolic church on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., followed by burial at Forest Lawn Mortuary, Hollywood Hills at 2 p.m. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, both the Funeral Mass and the interment will be limited to 10 immediate family members.

He survived by his:

Wife, Sona Bostanian-Assadourian,

Daughters, Annie and Maral, and son Zohrab

Grandchildren, Mher, Aren, Gregory, Sareen, and Mirna

Brother, Papken Bostanian (London)

Sisters, Alice Shahinian and Jeannete Der-Ghoogassian and families

Bothers-in-law, Papken and Vahe Assadourian (Sweeden) and families

Sisters-in law, Sosig Boghossian (Sydney), Seta Baberian and Shoushig Tashjian and families

And the entire Bostanian, Aroyan, Simonian, Assadourian, Shahinian , Der-Ghoogassian, Boghossian, Baberian, Tashjian families, friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ANCA Endowment Fund for education and can be made online donation using the following link: http://anca.org/hbostanian