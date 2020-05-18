Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell has introduced measures to assist renters and small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian discussed these measures with O’Farrell during a video interview on Friday.
