Importance of Contact Tracing to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Rose and Alex Pilibos Principal Dr. Alina Dorian is leading a team at UCLA to advance contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a partnership launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom that includes UCSF. Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian discussed the process with her during a video interview on Friday
