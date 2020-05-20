Funeral Notice: Lt. Col. Andre J. Kevork

LT. COL. ANDRE J. KEVORK

Born in 1954, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Lt. Col. Andre J. Kevork, who passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Alexandria, Virginia.

Andre was born to John and Jackie Kevork. Andre’s passion for flying led him to the USA Air Force Academy where he studied Aeronautical Engineering and graduated as a fighter pilot. After 30 years of service and having achieved numerous commendation metals, he retired from the Service in 2003 as a decorated Lt. Col. of the United States Air Force.

Andre was known for his respect and concern for others, and for his unflinching sacrifice, kindness, compassion, and generosity. We lost a great human being. He will be greatly missed: GOODBYE TO OUR BELOVED ANDRE.

Per Andre’s wishes, he will be interred on the grounds of the US Air Force Academy Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

He is survived by his:

Mother, Jackie Kevork

Sister, Carmen Kevork

Sister, Annie and Mitch Hammond and son, Matthias

Brother, Raffi and Silva Kevork

Niece, Tatiana and Aaron Carlson, and son, Troy

Niece, Kareena Kevork

Nephew, Shaunt Kevork

Movses Kevork and family

And the entire Kazarian, Bosnouyan, Boghosian, Lepedjian, Manoushian, Kazandjian, Hindoyan, Goenjian, Shirikjian and Hammond Families families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations by check may be mailed to: St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, 4125 Fessenden St., NW, Washington, DC 20016.