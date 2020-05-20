Schiff Visits Glendale Youth Center to Assist and Support COVID-19 Relief Program

GLENDALE—The Krikor and Mariam Karamanoukian Glendale Youth Center’s COVID-19 Relief Task Force continued its daily efforts on Tuesday and was joined by Congressman Adam Schiff who volunteered his time to support the community-based relief efforts. Schiff, who represents the 28th Congressional District, has been a longtime advocate for Armenian-Americans.

Since late March, GYC along with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Glendale “Aharonian” Chapter, Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF) Glendale Chapter, Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter (ANCA Glendale), Armenian Youth Federation Western United States (AYF-WUS) Glendale “Roupen” Chapter, Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Glendale “Sepan” Chapter, Homenetmen Glendale “Ararat” Chapter, Hamazkayin Glendale Chapter, and St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, have been collaborating to provide assistance to at-risk Glendale residents during the pandemic by creating a community hotline.

The services offered include resources regarding tenant’s rights, filling out unemployment claim forms, assistance with mental health concerns, and information on how to stay safe during a global pandemic. A majority of the center’s work has been concentrated on delivering packaged food donations and sanitation supplies to vulnerable people in Glendale.

Congressman Schiff arrived to help package and deliver non-perishable food items along with the other volunteers that regularly help out at GYC. “We’re proud to say that our efforts have reached over 800 families in the City of Glendale thus far, and we are happy to have Congressman Schiff’s support and participation,” said ARF Glendale Representative Vaché Thomassian.

“The community center has transformed into a relief-providing space where committed volunteers are preparing food and sanitation supplies for the day’s deliveries,” said ANCA Glendale Chairperson Lucy Petrosian. “We have been at the frontlines of addressing the needs of our residents through these relief efforts and plan to continue until we get through this pandemic.

If you or a loved one is in need of assistance, please reach out to us at admin@ancaglendale.org or call (818) 243-3444.

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.