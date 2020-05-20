UK Foreign Office Says Azerbaijan War Games ‘Regrettable’

The UK Foreign Office has responded to concerns voiced by the Armenian National Committee of United Kingdom, which in a letter expressed concern over the war games being staged by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

“Any hostilities during this period are deeply regrettable and we hope they stop as soon as possible. The UK has backed the UN Secretary General’s call for an immediate global ceasefire to protect the most vulnerable and enable the international community to focus on tackling the pandemic,” said UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office in response to the ANC-UK.

On Monday the Armenian National Committee UK wrote to the Foreign Office expressing its concern for Azerbaijan holding large-scale war games from May 18-22, and offensive drills deploying heavy armaments, aviation, armor and troops close to the Armenia and Artsakh borders.

These military exercises escalate the security environment in the region, and are held amid the need to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through joint actions and contrary to the call of the United Nations Secretary-General for global ceasefire.