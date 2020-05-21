ARS Western US Donates $20,000 to Lebanon Emergency Relief

GLENDALE—As a result of the dire circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in response to the economic crisis and political instability in Lebanon, the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA made a $20,000 contribution to Lebanon Emergency Relief.

The campaign, initiated by the ARS Central Executive Board, was launched in early 2020 to collect donations as part of an emergency appeal for Lebanon and includes a Hot Meal Program, Care Support, and Hope Packages for the Lebanese-Armenian community in need.

Despite the challenges and strains caused by the current Covid-19 pandemic, ARS of Western USA chapters, members, and individuals remained committed to the principles of voluntary and humanitarian service, and immediately responded to this call to action by organizing events and fundraising efforts, which raised donations for this cause.

The charitable work and activities that were carried forward serve as a testament to the commitment toward the organization’s mission, as well as its motto of “With The People, For The People.”

In an ongoing effort to overcome the current hardships facing communities worldwide, the ARS of Western USA considers it imperative to lend its assistance to help mitigate these challenges, including those faced by Lebanese Armenians, who hold an integral place in the pan-Armenian community.

The ARS of Western USA will continue to extend its humanitarian assistance to those in need as part of its duty in service. The organization extends its well wishes for community members to remain healthy and safe with hopes of overcoming the present-day crisis in the near future.