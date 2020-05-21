Yerevan Says Baku Undermines Peace

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday said the Armenia will continue to protect the rights of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, adding that through its threats and military actions, Baku is undermining any semblance of peace.

The announcement was in response to a statement issued by Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry, which threatened military action and accused Armenia of advancing an “annexation” policy citing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s attendance at Thursday’s inauguration of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan.

“It’s worth mentioning that the threats of war or military posturing communicated either through statements or large-scale military exercises in violation of international commitments, represent traditional components of Azerbaijan’s destructive stance, which has no impact either on the position of the Armenian sides in the Nagorno Karabakh issue or on the ongoing democratic processes in Artsakh,” said Armenia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan.

“Nevertheless, they [Azerbaijan] definitely undermine the establishment of an environment conducive to peace, which is necessary for the consideration of substantive issues. Armenia is committed to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship,” added Naghdalyan.

Once again congratulating the people of Artsakh on forming a government through democratic processes, we would like to reiterate that the Republic of Armenia will continue to closely cooperate with the new authorities, which represent the people of Artsakh, in the peace process, and in this context we will consistently protect the exercise of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination without any constraints,” explained the foreign ministry spokesperson.