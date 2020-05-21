President Sarkissian Meets with ARF Leaders

President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday met with Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan and ARF Bureau member Arsen Hambartsumyan to discuss the socio-economic impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on Armenia.

The meeting was part of the president’s outreach to experts, civic organizations, as well as parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces in Armenia to discuss the economic impact of the pandemic and the challenges that it has posed for Armenia.

The president and the ARF leaders agreed that only through a united effort can the challenges brought on by the coronavirus crisis be resolved. The ARF representatives presented their vision and possible avenues to resolve the crisis.

Views were also exchanged on domestic and foreign policy issues, as well as matters of national interest, among them the commemoration of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide last month, as well as the centennial of the Sevres Treaty in August and the upcoming anniversary of the Armenian Independence.

The ARF leaders briefed the president on some of the important ARF programs and events that were postponed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

They also welcomed the president’s proposed plan to create a vast park around the Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide memorial that will be representative of all facets of Armenians, saying that it is of national importance and aims at advancing national unity.