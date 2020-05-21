Czech Senate Unanimously Recognizes Armenian Genocide

The Czech Senate condemned the crimes against humanity committed by Nazis during World War II and the Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire in a resolution unanimously adopted on Wednesday.

“At its plenary session on May 20, the Senate of the Czech Republic unanimously adopted a resolution on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the atrocities committed against humanity during the two world wars, including the condemnation of the Armenian Genocide,” reads the text of the resolution, which was presented by the senate’s Vice-President Milan Štěch.

In April 2017 the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament approved a resolution, condemning the genocide of Armenians and other religious and national minorities in the Ottoman Empire during the first World War.

The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy welcomed the move and called on the few remaining member states of the European Union that have not recognize the Armenian Genocide to do so.

“It is notable that for the second time in 3 years a Czech legislative house officially recognizes the Armenian Genocide. This resolution is another step forward towards the full international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. On this occasion, we call on the parliaments of the remaining few #EU Member States that have not yet adopted similar resolutions to do their duty of remembrance and urge #Turkey to finally recognize and provide just #reparations for the Armenian Genocide,” said EAFJD’s Communication officer Harout Chirinian in a Facebook post on Thursday.