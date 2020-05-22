AYF Thanks Abkarian Family for Donations to AYF Youth Corps

The Armenian Youth Federation – Western United States Central Executive expressed its gratitude to the Abkarian family, for their support of the AYF-WUS in their time of mourning and grief after the passing of Chris Abkarian, an AYF alumni and community leader. In lieu of flowers, the Abkarian family asked that donations be made to the AYF Youth Corps program. As a result, the program was able to collect over $6,000.

The AYF-WUS, with its thousands of supporters, members, and alumni, thanks the Abkarian family for their unwavering dedication and support of the AYF’s mission through AYF Youth Corps. As a result, AYF Youth Corps, which has been building bridges between the Armenian diaspora and our homeland for generations, can now support and even broader scope of work connecting the Armenian youth year after year.

In these troubling times, it is with the support of those who believe in the noble fight for the Armenian Cause that the AYF-WUS is able to serve not just youth, but the entire Armenian community here or abroad. And more important than support, is the legacy that AYF alumnus such as Unger Chris Abkarian have left for AYF to continue to build on and expand.

Founded in 1933, the Armenian Youth Federation has been the largest and most influential Armenian American youth organization; with chapters and affiliated organizations around the world. Inspired by our past and motivated by the needs of the future, the AYF actively strives to advance the social, political, educational and cultural awareness of all Armenian youth.