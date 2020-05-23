New Artsakh President, Armenia’s Prime Minister Meet

A day after being inaugurated president of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan met with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Stepanakert on Friday.

At the onset of the meeting Pashinyan, who attended the inauguration ceremony Thursday along high-level officials from Armenia, once again offered congratulations to Harutyunyan.

President Harutyunyan expressed gratitude to Armenia’s authorities for supporting Artsakh in all respects, assuring that all efforts would be exerted to deepen the cooperation with the Armenia.

Thereafter the heads of the two Armenian republics exchanged views about issues of security, economy and a range of other spheres, the Artsakh presidential press office reported.

Following the meeting, Harutyunyan and Pashinyan were joined by the acting foreign minister of Artsakh, Masis Mayilyan and his Armenia counterpart, Zorhrab Mnatsakanyan to discuss a wide range of foreign policy issues and to advance a more inclusive foreign affairs agenda.

President Harutyunyan underlined the significant Armenia’s significant role in raising international awareness about Artsakh, emphasizing that joint efforts in this direction should be constantly increased.

Mayilyan met separately with Mnatsakanyan, who briefed his counterpart on the most recent virtual discussions held with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Later on Friday, Pashinyan and Harutyunyan met with the representatives of the Armenian and Artsakh banking systems in Stepanakert led by heads of the central banks of both republics.

Artsakh President Harutyunyan welcomed the meeting participants and thanked Pashinyan, adding that further boost in cooperation between the two financial institutions would pave the way for more ambitious programs.

Pashinyan emphasized what he called “serious development” in Artsakh’s banking sector, saying the progress led to serious economic achievements.

He also discussed the cooperation between the Artsakh and Armenia banking systems, saying that during the current COVID-19 crisis government representatives, the parliaments of the two republics and the banking sector are working together on advancing agriculture development, overcoming the crisis and solving the social issues. Pashinyan urged such cooperation to continue.

The meeting participants discussed issues relating to expanding cooperation of financial, banking systems, promoting the activity of the Armenian banks in Artsakh and boosting of funding of business projects.

The representatives of the banking system expressed readiness to follow the initiatives of the Armenian and Artsakh governments and be involved in the implementation of the programs ensuring greater resources with low interest rates for the market.