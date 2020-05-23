Azerbaijani Special Forces Suffer Losses after Attack Attempt

Azerbaijani special forces suffered losses on Friday when their attempt to attack a military base in Artsakh was thwarted by Artsakh soldiers, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

“The elite units of the Defense Army immediately detected the advancement of the Azerbaijani special forces and repelled them back to their starting positions by inflicting losses. The Defense Army did not sustain losses during the firefight,” the Artsakh military said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from the futile tactics of artificially escalating the situation. Otherwise, the Azerbaijani side will bear the entire responsibility of the tension created at the frontline,” added the military.