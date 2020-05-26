AESA to Partner With Hero House Glendale, Winner of Glendale Start-Up Tech Accelerator

GLENDALE—On Tuesday, May 19, the Glendale City Council voted to contract with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (KidsX Digital Health Accelerator) and Hero House Glendale for the Start-Up Tech Accelerator in Glendale. The Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA) has partnered up with Hero House Glendale, a rising star in the tech accelerator scene, to implement various scientific and technical activities and programs for the local community.

“AESA has formed a strategic alliance with Hero House to transform Glendale into a STEM hub incorporating AESA’s resources and network. This alliance is in line with AESA’s mission of enabling the Armenian STEM community to address global challenges through innovative solutions,” said Richard Ohanian, president of AESA.

AESA has established various programs for the local community and Armenia. These include an annual Science Olympiad aimed to attract youth to careers in science and technology, a Science and Tech Expo and STEM Conference, scholarships for graduate and undergraduate students, free monthly lectures, and networking and mentorship opportunities. With this partnership, AESA will work with Hero House Glendale to stimulate more interest in science and technology and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and STEM professionals to address problems of world-wide importance.

As part of Glendale Tech Strategy, the City of Glendale has worked diligently to develop the accelerator program to further help the city’s start-up culture grow, and to promote a science and technology ecosystem in a city that already has numerous successful tech start-ups such as ServiceTitan and DISQO. The efforts led by the Glendale City to grow and expand its tech culture has made a big, positive impact in the local community. Each year, Glendale Tech Week has outshined the previous year, attracting thousands of participants and companies, and further strengthening Glendale in its role as an emerging tech hub. Now, more start-ups, co-working companies like WeWork, as well as other top companies are expanding to Glendale. This has been a source of pride and excitement for the local community.

The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) – KidsX Digital Health Accelerator will be the first health accelerator in the world to focus on Pediatric services and was awarded $500,000 over three years. Hero House Glendale was also awarded $500,000 over three years and will be focusing on companies from California, and globally, aiming to expand to Los Angeles.

Hero House Glendale will be established by SmartGateVC and backed by both Draper University of Heroes and Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America. Fall 2020 is the anticipated launch for the Hero House Accelerator. Learn more about this program at GlendaleTechWeek.com/accelerator.

The Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America is a non-partisan, non-sectarian, and non-profit organization with a mission to enable and empower the Armenian STEM community worldwide to reach its fullest potential and facilitate global progress through STEM education, collaboration and humanitarian initiatives.