ARF Will Not Take Part in Artsakh Government

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee of Artsakh on Monday issued an announcement, in which it explained that the party did not find it suitable to take part in the government being formed by the new president of the Artsakh Republic.

Below is a translation of the announcement published in the Stepanakert-based ARF publication Aparaj.

Based on the results of the first-ever simultaneous parliamentary and presidential elections in Artsakh, the executive and judicial branches of the government are being formed.

In the April 9, 2020 statement we announced our assessment of the Artsakh National Assembly elections and delineated our position on the run-off presidential elections.

Taking into consideration the outcome of the state elections, as well as the results of our consultations with the elected president, we do not find it suitable to take part in the government that is being formed.

Based on the priorities and pre-election plans of the ARF’s political unity agenda publicized on on July 7 and August 30, 2019, we will develop our relations with the authorities of the Artsakh Republic in the same manner as we will with political forces.

It is our hope that the new leadership will spare no effort in advancing the points that we emphasized the most during our political consultations: strengthening of [Artsakh’s] statehood, guaranteeing security, the international recognition of Artsakh, constitutional reforms, the signing of a military-strategic partnership agreement with the Republic of Armenia, economic development, establishment of social justice, repopulation and population growth.

With its global structure, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation steadfastly will continue to have input in advancement of the homeland. The ARF’s fundamental aspirations have been and remain the strengthening of freedom, justice, national and human values, as well as securing national accord.