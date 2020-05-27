Artsakh Parliament Speaker Meets with ARF Central Committee

The newly-elected speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly, Artur Tovmasyan met with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Artsakh Central Committee at its Nikol Touman Center in Stepanakert on Monday as part of his consultations with parties and candidates of the 2020 Artsakh parliamentary and presidential elections.

These meetings aims to explore cooperation possibilities with parties and candidates taking part in the election, as part of the Artsakh president’s appeal for civic harmony and tolerance.

The ARF received six percent of the votes and is part of the newly-convened parliament.

After congratulating the parliament speaker, the ARF Central Committee chairperson David Ishkhanyan welcomed Tovmasyan’s visit to the ARF Artsakh headquarters in his new position and expressed hope that the high-level of cooperation will continue. Ishkhanyan emphasized the importance of the meeting and said he was confident that such international will provide an opportunity to address unresolved issues.

Tovmasyan said that the Artsakh issue is part and parcel of the Armenian Cause, and in that respect there can be no disagreements with the ARF. He also informed that before the establishment of his Free Homeland party, he has been a supporter of the ARF and during all previous elections he has voted in favor of the ARF.

“I am going to place our relations with the ARF on more strong basis, because I highly value the ARF’s role in preserving the Armenian identity and advancing the issue of the Armenian Genocide,” said Tovmasyan adding that his proposed agenda will not differ from the ARF’s. He then outlined the Artsakh president’s vision for advancing civic harmony.

Tovmasyan also discussed the work of international Hai-Tahd offices toward the advancement of Artsakh and expressed hope that the ARF’s efforts to garner international recognition for Artsakh and its development would continue. The parliament speaker said that the ARF has vast experience in that regard, adding that the ARF, as an established political party, can serve as an example to other political forces working in Artsakh.

Ishkhanyan, the ARF chairman, said it was not a coincidence that ARF member Vahram Balayan will lead the Parliamentary Standing Commission on Foreign Affairs, expressing confidence that it will benefit the country and the parliament’s diplomatic efforts. Ishkhanyan stressed that Artsakh and the ARF are natural partners, adding that all of Artsakh’s successes and failures are also the ARF’s.

Ishkhanyan emphasized the importance of constitutional reforms and elevating the role of the legislature in Artsakh government structure.

Tovmasyan agreed with Ishkhanyan, adding that he has always favored a parliamentary system of government for the country. He pledged that, as Parliament Speaker, he will do his utmost to elevate the National Assembly as an independent force in Artsakh’s government.