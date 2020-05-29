ARS Salutes Orange County Nurses

Karni Chapter Honors Brave, Tireless and Selfless Health Care Workers

MISSION VIEJO, Calif.—The Armenian Relief Society’s South Orange County “Karni” chapter applauds nurses at Mission Hospital and Saddleback Medical Center for their brave, tireless and selfless service during this unprecedented Coronavirus Pandemic.

As volunteers of our 110-year-old, independent, nonsectarian, philanthropic organization, we realize the importance of the work our health care providers are doing during these trying times.

During this Nurses Week, we salute nurses for putting their lives on the line and being the frontline healers saving lives and caring for our neighbors. We salute our nurses for putting those in need ahead of their families and friends and for going above-and-beyond the call of duty.

The Armenian Relief Society commends all our nurses, doctors and medical staff for their dedication to health care, not only during this pandemic, but throughout their careers.

“We realize that nurses are risking their own well-being by treating patients infected with Covid-19,” said Lina Tufenkjian, Chairwoman of the ARS Karni Chapter. “This type of heroic selflessness is truly commendable and admirable.”

“As a former health care worker, I have seen nurses in action. They are true to life superheroes, who use their years of training and thorough education to save lives through science and compassion,” said Araxy Aykanian, ARS regional liaison.

As a token of our appreciation, the Armenian Relief Society is delivering fresh bagels with cheese, bagels with eggs and fresh fruits to ease a bit of the stress and fatigue our nurses are facing daily during this crisis.

“As the South Orange County chapter, we are proud to be joining ARS Southern California chapters in expressing our collective gratitude to our local hospitals,” said Tufenkjian. “We appreciate you and are forever grateful for your service and dedication.”

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) is a non-profit, philanthropic organization dedicated to community and cultural service founded in New York City in 1910. Long before its founding in 1910, groups of Armenian women serving their communities functioned in the name of the Armenian Red Cross.

The ARS Karni Chapter was established in Mission Viejo on April 16, 1993, as the South Orange County chapter. As the southern Orange County area developed and more families moved there, several members from the Sevan Chapter and new members requested the establishment of the new chapter.