Prelacy Churches to Reopen Sunday

Special Prayers for the Republic and Blessing of Armenian Flag Schedule

The Western Prelacy of Armenian Armenian Apostolic Church on Friday announced that all Prelacy churches will reopen on Sunday, May 31, which coincides with the feast of Pentecost, celebrating the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the disciples of Jesus Christ.

As with all houses of worship, the Western Prelacy Armenian Churches were forced to close due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We are happy to report that earlier this week, government officials announced the reopening of Churches and houses of worship, albeit with some restrictions,” said the Prelacy in a press announcement. “After a closure of more than two months, Prelacy Churches will reopen their doors on Pentecost, allowing our parishioners the opportunity to participate in Divine Liturgy in person.”

According to official guidelines, the number of parishioners is limited to 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Parishioners must wear face coverings and keep and keep the mandated distance of six feet from one another.

Also on Sunday, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian has directed all Prelacy Churches to offer Thanksgiving Prayers for the Republic and hold a special blessing of the Armenian flag ceremony to mark the 102nd anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia. During requiem service, prayers will be offered for the souls of our heroes of the battles of Sardarabad, Gharakilise, Bash Abaran, and all those who gave their lives in defense of our lands and nation.

“We invite our faithful to join us in praying for security and prosperity of our homeland as well as for the wellbeing of the Armenian nation,” the Prelacy said on Friday.