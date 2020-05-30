Denver Genocide Memorial Part of Mass Vandalism at Colorado State Capitol

Armenians of Colorado “devastated.” Said “If necessary, we will rebuild our sacred monument again and again, while defending human rights and equality for all.”

The Colorado State Capitol in Denver was vandalized during protests that are gripping the nation over the death of George Floyd. The Armenian Genocide Khatchkar memorial, which is at the State Capitol was also not spared.

In as statement issued Saturday, the Board of Directors of Armenians of Colorado condemned “the ongoing injustices against our African American community and we join them in calling for justice for George Floyd.” The organization, however, was puzzled that a monument honoring victims of injustice was vandalized.

“Protest leaders have repeatedly denounced violence and vandalism. We do not hold the peaceful protesters responsible for the behavior of violent individuals,” said the Armenian of Colorado statement.

“As Armenian Americans, a community that has survived genocide and centuries of oppression, we recognize and condemn the ongoing injustices against our African American community and we join them in calling for justice for George Floyd,” added the statement.

“Since the Khachkar commemorates the victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery and state-sponsored racism, it is ironic that individuals who claim to seek justice have vandalized the very monument that honors the victims of injustice,” said the statement.

“Any vandalism against the Capitol khachkar is particularly painful given that it is a replica of one of the 3,000 medieval cross-stones of the legendary Djulfa cemetery destroyed by Azerbaijan’s government in 2005 as part of their plan of erasing the Armenian history in Nakhichevan,” said the Armenians of Colorado Board.

“We will continue to monitor the ongoing protests and consider short-term and long-term solutions for the protection of the Colorado State Capitol memorial to the victims of all crimes against humanity. If necessary, we will rebuild our sacred monument again and again, while defending human rights and equality for all,” said the Armenians of Colorado Board of Directors.