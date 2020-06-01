Funeral Notice: Garabed Bedirian

GARABED BEDIRIAN

Born in 1931, Aleppo, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and relative, Garabed Bedirian, which took place on Thursday May 28, 2020, in Las Vegas.

The viewing will take place on Friday, June 5, 11 a.m. and the funeral service, 12 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 2054 E. Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89169.

Internment will follow at 2 p.m. at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery 7600 S Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Zarouhi Bedirian

Daughter, Arsho and Sarkis Mahserejian

Daughter, Siroun Bedirian

Son, Bedros and Arda Bedirian

Son, Krikor and Seta Bedirian

Granddaughter, Vana and Raffi Ashdjian

Granddaughter, Arda and Sean Koon

Grandchildren, Aliak and Noiak Bedirian

Grandchildren, Arin and Shant Bedirian

Great grandchildren, Jacob-Mark and Zara-Eliza Ashdjian

Great grandchild, Aurora Jade Koon

And all of his relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Garabed Church Armenian Apostolic Church, 2054 E. Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89169.