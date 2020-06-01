Funeral Notice: Garabed Bedirian

GARABED BEDIRIAN
Born in 1931, Aleppo, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and relative, Garabed Bedirian, which took place on Thursday May 28, 2020, in Las Vegas.
The viewing will take place on Friday, June 5, 11 a.m. and the funeral service, 12 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 2054 E. Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89169.
Internment will follow at 2 p.m. at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery 7600 S Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Zarouhi Bedirian
Daughter, Arsho and Sarkis Mahserejian
Daughter, Siroun Bedirian
Son, Bedros and Arda Bedirian
Son, Krikor and Seta Bedirian
Granddaughter, Vana and Raffi Ashdjian
Granddaughter, Arda and Sean Koon
Grandchildren, Aliak and Noiak Bedirian
Grandchildren, Arin and Shant Bedirian
Great grandchildren, Jacob-Mark and Zara-Eliza Ashdjian
Great grandchild, Aurora Jade Koon
And all of his relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Garabed Church Armenian Apostolic Church, 2054 E. Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89169.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.