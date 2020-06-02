Funeral Notice: Garabed Krumian

GARABED KRUMIAN

Born in 1932, Aleppo, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Garabed Krumian, who passed away on Friday, May, 29, 2020.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 5, 11 a.m. at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic church, 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406. Internment will follow at Lavern Cemetery, 3201 B Street, La Verne, CA 91750։

He is survived by his:

Wife, Alice Krumian

Daughter, Sevan Krumian and son, Haig

Son, Nareg Krumian and children, Michael and Alexander

Son, Dr. Razmig and Nicole Krumian and children, Taline, Nayiri, Lori and Armen

Haroutioun and Arsho Krumian and family

Arsen and Vilma Kouyoumjian and family

Nerses and Rita Douzjian and family

And the entire Kurumlian, Ajoyan and Altunji families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez Daily Newspaper (Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029) or Nor Or Weekly (1901 N. Allen Ave., Altadena, CA 91001).