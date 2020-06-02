Funeral Notice: Garabed Krumian

GARABED KRUMIAN
Born in 1932, Aleppo, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Garabed Krumian, who passed away on Friday, May, 29, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 5, 11 a.m. at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic church, 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406. Internment will follow at Lavern Cemetery, 3201 B Street, La Verne, CA 91750։
He is survived by his:
Wife, Alice Krumian
Daughter, Sevan Krumian and son, Haig
Son, Nareg Krumian and children, Michael and Alexander
Son, Dr. Razmig and Nicole Krumian and children, Taline, Nayiri, Lori and Armen
Haroutioun and Arsho Krumian and family
Arsen and Vilma Kouyoumjian and family
Nerses and Rita Douzjian and family
And the entire Kurumlian, Ajoyan and Altunji families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez Daily Newspaper (Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029) or Nor Or Weekly (1901 N. Allen Ave., Altadena, CA 91001).
