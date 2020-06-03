Portantino Volunteers at Glendale Youth Center’s Covid-19 Relief Program

VIEW GALLERY: Sen. Anthony Portantino Volunteers at the Glendale Youth Center's COVID-19 Task Force

GLENDALE—California State Senator Anthony Portantino on Friday visited the Krikor and Maryam Karamanoukian Youth Center in Glendale, where he joined more than a dozen volunteers and contributed his time as well as donated food supplies to center’s COVID-19 daily relief efforts.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Glendale Chapter and other community organizations have been working collectively in the GYC COVID-19 Task Force as a source of assistance for at-risk residents during the pandemic.

“Senator Portantino is a longtime friend of the Armenian-American community, we truly appreciate that he came by and showed his support for our relief efforts. We always know that we can count on him,” said ANCA Glendale Chairperson Lucy Petrosian. To date, GYC’s COVID-19 Relief Task Force has been able to help more than 900 families in Glendale.

“We are in the trenches, addressing people’s needs during a pandemic by delivering food packages that also are accompanied with sanitary supplies,” said Armenian Youth Federation volunteer Hasmik Burushyan. “We are working to the best of our capabilities to be a resource for our community, especially during this difficult time.”

Community members in need of assistance may contact the GYC COVID-19 Task Force at admin@ancaglendale.org or by calling (818) 243-3444.

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.