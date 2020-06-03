Mkhitaryan, Roma Team ‘Take a Knee’ in Support of Black Lives Matter

Armenian National Soccer team captain and Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined his coach Paulo Fonseca and his fellow teammates on Tuesday in taking a knee—kneeling—in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We are together and today we kneel in support of Black Lives Matter,” Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post.
Roma joined a number of other European soccer clubs, whose players took the knee in a message of solidarity following the brutal death African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protests have been held after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 after being restrained by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes to pin him down, causing his death.
