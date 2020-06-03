Kalashnikov Rifles to be Manufactured in Armenia in July

Beginning in July, an Armenian company will begin manufacturing the world-famous Kalashnikov rifles at a factory in Yerevan.

The company’s leader Igor Garienko told the Armenian news site InfoPort.am during a press tour of the facilities in Armenia, that operations of the manufacturing plant will begin in the first ten days of July.

The interior space at the Kalashnikov manufacturing center in Armenia

The manufacturing plant will operate per a cooperation agreement signed by a company called Neytron GAM and the Russia-based Kalashnikov Concern, which was signed on May 15 for a 10-year term.

The military-industrial plant will begin assembling AK 103 rifles, the parts for which will be delivered from Russia.

In its initial stages, the plant will employ at least 20 people, all of whom are Armenian Army reserve soldiers with experience in engineering and handling fire arms. Garienko said that the staff has already been selected and they will be responsible for manufacturing, inspecting and ensuring quality control of the weapons.

A Neytron representative, Levon Harutyunyan, said that all furnishings and equipment for the plant were made in Armenia, based on specifications provided by Karashnivkov.

Neytron will also produce bullets and ammunition, using state-of-the-art technology and in line with Kalashnikov’s requirements.

Discussions to begin weapons manufacturing in Armenia through the Kalashnikov Concern began in 2018, when Armenian representatives signed an agreement at a ceremony in Moscow attended by Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan.