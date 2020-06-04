Baroness Cox Urges British Government to Comment on Azeri Attacks on Armenian village

Member of the British House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox has asked the British Government to comment on Azerbaijan’s aggression against civilian targets in Armenia, the Armenian National Committee of UK reported.

Baroness Cox specifically has asked Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of reports that Azerbaijani troops used large-caliber weapons to fire at Berkaber village in Armenia’s Tavush Province on May 13.

She also asked the government about its assessment of reports that the government of Azerbaijan has been conducting large-scale military exercises along the borders with Armenia and Artsakh, and whether the British government intends to address this matter with Azerbaijani authorities.