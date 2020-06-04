Prelacy Churches Offer Prayers to Mark Independence Day

Prelacy Church opened their doors to the public of May 31, the Feat of Pentacost, after more than two months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian had called on all Prelacy churches to offer Thanksgiving Prayers for the Republic and blessing of the Armenian flag on the same day to mark the 102nd anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia. The Prelate presided over the service at St. Garabed Church in Hollywood and delivered his message.

The special service was conducted prior to the sermon and included hymns, Scripture readings, and prayers for the security and prosperity of our homeland, leadership, and brethren, followed by the blessing of the Armenian flag.

The Prelate thereafter delivered his message, which he began by giving thanks to God for the physical presence of parishioners in our Churches once again. His Eminence spoke on the message of Pentecost, highlighting that the grace and power of the Holy Spirit is not for the past but essential today in our daily lives.

Drawing a parallels between the feast of Pentecost and the anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia, the Prelate stated that both demonstrate God’s providence as well the power and fruits of the Holy Spirit, love, justice, peace, faithfulness, perseverance, resolve, vigor, and courage. His Eminence added that the Armenian nation was the first to not only adopt Christianity but to live the faith throughout its history, and noted, “following the Genocide the Armenian nation was resurrected, persevered, fought for and achieved its first independence remaining faithful to Christ’s teachings and led by the Holy Spirit’s wisdom, guidance, and power.”

The Prelate concluded by inviting all to renew their allegiance to our faith and nation and beseeched the Lord for the Holy Spirit to guide our nation and dwell within each and every one of us, to enlighten us and cleanse us from sin so that we may live with righteousness, faithfulness, devotion, and strengthened faith.

At the conclusion of Divine Liturgy, requiem service was offered for the souls of our heroes of Sardarabad, Gharakilise, Pash Abaran, and all those who sacrificed their lives in defense of our homeland.