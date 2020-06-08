Death Notice: Sam Apelian

SAM APELIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Sam S. Apelian, who went to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Studio City, California.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Annette (Anahid) Apelian

Daughter, Mari Churukian and daughter, Kelley Anne

Son, Mark and Shelley Apelian and children Amanda Marie and Brandon Samuel

And the entire Apelian, Churukian, Donny, Mandossian, Saliba, Zobian families, relatives and

friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Armenian Missionary Association of America, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 or United Armenian Congregational Church, 3480 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Los Angeles, CA 90068 or Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America 6252 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214.