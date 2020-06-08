ANCA Glendale Committed to Meaningful Action Against Racism

While millions of Americans take to the streets to demand racial justice, the Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter (ANCA Glendale) stands with activists protesting the brutal murders of George Floyd and many others as a result of police brutality.

The tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other people of color speak to the racist policies that have plagued this country in the same way they have defined the everyday realities of individuals who face intolerance, discrimination, and marginalization.

Solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement needs to be demonstrated locally. Anti-racist policies and practices must be adopted by community leaders and city officials in order for Glendale to truly be a Jewel City. As residents of Glendale, we can neither forget our city’s dark past of sheltering white supremacy, nor can we be silent about racial injustice in our society today.

As a community-based organization devoted to justice, ANCA Glendale supports the ongoing peaceful demonstrations as well as people’s constitutional right to protest. By translating solidarity into concrete action, we meaningfully participate in the Black Lives Matter movement. Moving forward, ANCA Glendale remains committed to coordinate action with city stakeholders in the ongoing fight to confront racial inequities.

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian-American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.