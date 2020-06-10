Artsakh Parliament Forms Friendship Circle with Cyprus

A friendship circle with Cyprus has been established at the National Assembly of Artsakh. The parliament speaker Arthur Tovmasyan discussed the issue in Wednesday’s session of the Artsakh legislature.

Tovmasyan recalled the creation of “Friendship Group with Artsakh” in Cyprus in March, when Artsakh representatives traveled to Nicosia for the event. That group includes includes politicians, lawmakers, academics and journalists.

“To take the cooperation with the Circle to a practical course, it is necessary to form a Friendship Circle under the auspices of the Artsakh National Assembly,” Speaker Tovmasyan said.

He expressed hope that the group would expand and contribute to the international recognition of Artsakh, as well as deepening of relations between Artsakh and Cyprus.

During an event on March 6 in Cyprus, attended by Artsakh Deputy Foreign Minister Armine Aleksanyan and the chairman of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy Kaspar Karampetian, the group of Cypriot lawmakers announced the creation of the Artsakh Friendship Circle.

Also attending the March 6 event were leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot political parties, as well as the Archbishop of the Armenian Church of Cyprus Khoren Doghramadjian, the Armenian Representative in the House of Representatives Vartkes Mahdessian and representatives of parties and organizations of the Armenian community.

In his address, the President of the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus, Hagop Kazandjian, explained the reasons for the creation of the Group of Friends of Artsakh and announced the names of its members.